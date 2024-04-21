Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

