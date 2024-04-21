Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $352.39. 1,305,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,346. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

