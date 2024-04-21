Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,816,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.