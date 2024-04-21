Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 182,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 34,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WST traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.04. 444,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,853. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.42 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

