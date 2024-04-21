Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Cintas makes up about 3.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Cintas stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.29. The stock had a trading volume of 390,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.98. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.