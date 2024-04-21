Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,039,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 262,212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 13,615,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

