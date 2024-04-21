Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 10,063.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,847. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

