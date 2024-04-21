Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,254,000 after acquiring an additional 161,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,577. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

