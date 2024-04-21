Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $66.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

