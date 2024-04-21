BTIG Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $23.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.