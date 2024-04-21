Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Increased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.03. 1,566,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

