Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,873,000 after buying an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 294,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EWY opened at $61.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

