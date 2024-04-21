Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,627 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

