Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

