Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,505 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,452 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,785,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,909 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

