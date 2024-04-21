Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

