Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

