Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

