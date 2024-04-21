Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 433,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.