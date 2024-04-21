Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.