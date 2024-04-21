Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,559,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $280,875,000 after buying an additional 744,433 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 128,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.