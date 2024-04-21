Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 561,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,697,000 after buying an additional 84,853 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

