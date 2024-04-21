Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $93.51 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

