Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.78. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of C$17.87 million during the quarter.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.