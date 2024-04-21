Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXB. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

About Calibre Mining

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.