Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.56.

TSE LUN opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.97. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

