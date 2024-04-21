Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.94. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

