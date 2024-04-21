Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$21.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.31.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.46. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.99.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5149972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

