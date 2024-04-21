Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.63.

VET stock opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.10%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

