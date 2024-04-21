Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. 740,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.