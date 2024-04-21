Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

BHVN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

