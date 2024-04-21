Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 311,867 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 311,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.37. 40,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,971. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

