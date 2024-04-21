Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,652,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

