Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 114,712 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 19,442.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 774,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 613,014 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $16,168,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $9,203,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $7,051,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAUG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 55,219 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

