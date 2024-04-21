Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 902,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

