Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

