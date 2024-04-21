Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

