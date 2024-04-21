Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

