Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 557,098 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

