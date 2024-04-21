Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,872 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 60,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

