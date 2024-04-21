Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.87.

NYSE CVNA opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,430,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,505,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

