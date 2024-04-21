Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVE

Insider Activity

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,507. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CVE opened at C$28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6887232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.