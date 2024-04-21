Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CNTY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $89.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.0% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

