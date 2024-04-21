Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 11,391 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Salesforce comprises 1.9% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total value of $4,152,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,293,833.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total transaction of $4,152,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $270.37. 4,913,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.87.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

