Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 24,227,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

