Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 2,245 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $228.72. 425,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,125. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $133.02 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

