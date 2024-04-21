Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $1.14 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 3,588,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

