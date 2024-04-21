Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $2.62 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Open Lending comprises 1.6% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,654,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. 551,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market cap of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.99. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

