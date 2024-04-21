Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $3.69 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. McKesson comprises approximately 2.3% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

MCK traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.83. 645,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,051. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.91 and its 200 day moving average is $486.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

