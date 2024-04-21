Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $379,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,368. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

